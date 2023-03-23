Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.