Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.