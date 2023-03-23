Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

