Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PRRWF opened at $20.34 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

