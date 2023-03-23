Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $47.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

