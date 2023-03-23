Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $43.00 at TD Securities

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of FL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

