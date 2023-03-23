Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Critical Review

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.67 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.42 Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 1.52 $773.24 million $8.22 3.40

Profitability

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ovintiv and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05% Northern Oil and Gas N/A 148.17% 24.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 5 12 0 2.71 Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 6 1 3.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $68.16, indicating a potential upside of 97.96%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Ovintiv on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

