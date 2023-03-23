Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
