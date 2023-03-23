Contrasting Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Its Competitors

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cipher Mining to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -48.12% 2.75% -0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 275 1240 1832 67 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cipher Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -12.81 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.71 billion $583.51 million -2.68

Cipher Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s competitors have a beta of 6.09, meaning that their average stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining competitors beat Cipher Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

