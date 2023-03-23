SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Critical Analysis

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A OMRON 7.91% 9.20% 6.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SSP Group and OMRON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 OMRON 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and OMRON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.14 billion 1.24 -$488.89 million N/A N/A OMRON $6.79 billion 1.72 $546.46 million $2.55 22.23

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Summary

OMRON beats SSP Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OMRON

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.