Reviewing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98% ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.10 $2.20 million ($0.53) -1.23 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.12 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.77

Analyst Ratings

Digital Media Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and ALJ Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.58%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Digital Media Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

