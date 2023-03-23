Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $169.60

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.