Comparing Grab (GRAB) & Its Rivals

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.32 Grab Competitors $4.11 billion $38.96 million -17.20

Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -46.20% -9,233.36% -5.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 762 4684 10034 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.97%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

