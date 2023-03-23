Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $64.00

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 715,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

