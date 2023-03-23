StockNews.com Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Buy

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $475.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $443.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,514,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

