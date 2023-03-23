Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $89.65

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.65.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

