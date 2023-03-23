Analyzing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -53.06% -2.20% -0.62% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MultiPlan and Sunrise New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.61 -$572.91 million ($0.90) -1.14 Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 13.89 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MultiPlan and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats MultiPlan on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

