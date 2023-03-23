Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $102.75

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 886.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.55 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $176.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

