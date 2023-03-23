Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.88. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

