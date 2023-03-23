Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.88. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
