NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

