Head to Head Review: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 21.58% 35.56% 6.98% PotlatchDeltic 25.09% 17.02% 10.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 1 0 2.25 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $116.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.65 $438.65 million $4.32 21.51 PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.84 $333.90 million $4.76 9.92

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats PotlatchDeltic on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment is involved in marketing and selling land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.