GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

