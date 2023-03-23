Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$55.75

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark increased their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Stelco stock opened at C$53.07 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

