Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $202.78

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $155.79 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

