Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $202.78

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $155.79 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.