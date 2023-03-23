Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

