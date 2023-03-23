Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 3.8 %

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

