Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
