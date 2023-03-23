Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

About Kirkland’s

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

