MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.4 %

MongoDB stock opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $2,809,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,804,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

