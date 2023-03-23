Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

