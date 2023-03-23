SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
