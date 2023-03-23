Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.