HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Shares of VACC stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth about $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

