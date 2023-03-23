Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
