Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

