StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Further Reading

