Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

