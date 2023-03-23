StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.