Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $3.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Oncology Institute news, Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
