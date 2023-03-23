Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $3.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 22.4 %

Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

