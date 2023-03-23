StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.