Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 4.2 %
Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.