Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 4.2 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.