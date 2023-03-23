Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

