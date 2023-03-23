Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
WIX opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
