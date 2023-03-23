Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

See Also

