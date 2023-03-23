Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $386.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 240.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.