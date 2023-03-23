Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $7,025,529. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Toro Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

