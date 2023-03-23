TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

TRP opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $610,033,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

