Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 466% compared to the average daily volume of 707 call options.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

