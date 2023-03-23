Investors Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of research firms have commented on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

