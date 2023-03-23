Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

