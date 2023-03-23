Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

