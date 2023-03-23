Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.