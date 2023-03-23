Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.